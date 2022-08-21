Four reverend sisters kidnapped in Imo State

Four Catholic Reverend Sisters have been kidnapped in Imo State

They were kidnapped on Sunday somewhere along Okigwe-Enugu Road which has become notorious for kidnappers.

Last week, a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Chinedu Nwadike was kidnapped along the road and was released two days after.

The names of the latest victims are sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu.

The incident was confirmed by The Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate) in a statement signed by Sister Zita Ihedoro, the Secretary-General.

It read in part:

“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, it is with great pain that we bring to your notice the kidnapping of four of our sisters mentioned above.

“The sad event of their abduction occurred around Okigwe-Umulolo area this morning shortly after the sisters were on their way to thanksgiving mass of our sister.

“We implore for intense prayer for their quick and safe release. May Jesus the Saviour listen to our prayers and may our mother Mary intercede for the unconditional release of our dear sisters.”

