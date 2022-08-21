2023: Atiku, Wike must settle their rift before September, PDP forum tells Ayu

A Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), House of Representatives Aspirants, have set a timeline for the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, and other relevant organs to settle the feud between the party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The forum in a statement issued at the weekend said the two chieftains of the party must be reconciled by next month for the main opposition party to forge ahead in its campaigns for the next general elections.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to formally lift the ban on campaigns effective September 28.

Chairman, Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), House of Representatives Aspirants, Honourable Muhammad Danjuma, in a statement declared that the success of the next general elections was important for the survival of democracy and also noted that the bickerings within the PDP posed a serious threat to its victory.

The statement reads in part: “At this point of our democratic struggle, it is important to bring to the fore the contributions of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to the formation and survival of PDP in Nigeria.

“Atiku and Wike have struggled for the liberal democratic structure and internal democracy of PDP. Both are equally aware that the pursuit of national interest is a core objective of PDP and they have in the past demonstrated their loyalty to the national interest for the collective benefits of Nigerians.

“The 2023 Presidential election is crucial to the survival of democracy in Nigeria. The reconciliation of Atiku and Wike is important and both leaders must demonstrate their known principle of subjecting personal or group interest to National Interest.

“Nigerians are clearly under stress from the misrule of APC government and a rescue team from the failure of government is the desire of all Nigerians.

“There is no doubt that the rescue efforts will be collected by all Nigerians. The leadership of this rescue mission falls on Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of PDP. He cannot do it alone. He needs the support of Nigerians and the pivotal role of leading Nigerian Patriots such as Nyesom Wike cannot be undermined.





“Nigerians are good people and they are wise people with the natural endowment of Participant Political Culture. Nigerians know their sincere leaders and always ready to deliver their verdict in every circle of the election. The contributions of Atiku and Wike to the democracy, development and unity of Nigeria are well known to Nigerians and ready to reward their patriotic efforts.

“This statement is a clarion call on the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike not to disappoint the confidence Nigerians.

“The time for the reconciliation is now and it is not to serve the personal interest of Atiku Abubakar, or that of Nyesom Wike, but to serve the collective interest of Nigerians anxiously desirous of the victory of Atiku Abubakar in order to end the sufferings and the dangers imposed on Nigerians by the APC government in Nigeria.”

The group further called on the PDP National Working Committee to show genuine commitment to reconciliation.

