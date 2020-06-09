Four persons escape death in Anambra armed robbery attack

Four persons narrowly escaped death, as hoodlum suspected to be armed robbers with automatic pump action rifle fired indiscriminately after allegedly snatching a bag containing the sum of N3,500,000 cash from one Mr Ebuka Ukeakpu, at Regina Ceali junction by Zenith Bank PLC along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Awka, Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the four persons were on Monday hit with stray pellets discharged by the suspect but not life-threatening.

“They were rushed to the Police hospital, Awka including the suspect who was caught and beaten to stupor by the mobs and presently responding to treatment.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement, said; On 08/06/2020, at about 1:33 pm, Police operatives attached to the department of operations, Awka and stationed at Regina Ceali junction by Zenith Bank PLC along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Awka responded to a distress call of armed robbery where a hoodlum armed with automatic Pump action rifle and firing indiscriminately allegedly snatched a bag containing the sum of Three Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N3,500,000) cash from one Ebuka Ukeakpu, ‘m’.

He said the suspect, one Chukwuemeka Afor ‘m’ aged 25 years, a native of Akpugo Nkanu South LGA, Enugu State who was almost lynched by the mobs was arrested while the firearm and the snatched money were also recovered from him.

It further reads that the case is under investigation, after which suspect would be brought to book.

