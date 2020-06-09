Court refuses EFCC’s application to forfeit Saraki’s Ikoyi houses

The Federal High Court in Lagos has refused to grant the application of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a forfeiture Order on the Ikoyi houses of former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

The Court instead ruled that the houses were not purchased with an illicit fund or proceed of illegal activity.

Justice Liman Mohammed who began giving judgement also stated that the EFCC has not provided any proof that the money with which the houses located on McDonald Road, Ikoyi, was bought came from any establishment related to the Kwara State Government.

Rather the Judge concluded that the Houses were purchased with a credit facility granted Saraki by a bank.

ALSO READ: Four persons escape death in Anambra armed robbery attack

It will be recalled that the findings of the court were in line with the conclusion of the Supreme Court in the Asset declaration case involving Dr Saraki in which the same property were the subjects. The Federal High Court also stated that the matter before him was not criminal in nature like the Supreme Court case under reference.

Appeal Court President: Buhari Not A Rubber Stamp, Says Presidency

The presidency has dismissed pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Justice Monica S. Dongban-Mensem as President of the Court of Appeal, saying that the president cannot be a rubber stamp in making judicial and other appointments… Read full story

There Are Moles In My Government, Umahi Says

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has openly acknowledged the existence of moles in his government but insisted that his administration had nothing to hide. Tribune Online reports that Umahi’s position is contained in a social media comment posted on Sunday… Read full story

Kaduna Disowns Document In Circulation, Says Lockdown Remains

The Kaduna State Government has disowned a document that has been making the rounds, stating that the Quarantine Law has been reviewed and that a 12-hour lockdown is now in place. The fake document claimed that the lockdown is now from 6pm to 6am, and that interstate travel remains banned… Read full story

The Killing Of George Floyd

THE death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, in the hands of a team of four white police officers has yet again left dark clouds around the issues of racial equality and justice on the one hand, and concerns about racially charged police brutality and justice in the United States… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE