Four die in Edo auto crash

A multiple auto crash on the Benin-Lagos expressway at Ovia River near the Edo state capital of Benin during the weekend resulted in the death of four persons while three others who sustained serious injuries are presently on danger list at an undisclosed hospital in Benin.

The ghastly accident which involved two trucks and two smaller vehicles occurred when one of the trucks on top speed lost control and rammed into the other ill-fated vehicles, killing four persons on the spot and injuring three others.

With the ban on interstate travelling still in force as a result of the deadly coronavirus, the destination of the victims could not be ascertained.

The Edo State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Henry Benamaisia disclosed that four vehicles and seven persons were involved in the fatal crash.

According to Benamaisa, three persons died on the spot while one later died in the hospital where he was rushed for treatment along with the other victims who sustained different degrees of injuries.

The sector commander attributed the accident to overspeeding and dangerous driving, noting that most of the road accidents occurred as a result of over speeding and carelessness on the part of drivers.

He advised motorists to take precautions and maintain safe driving and speed and always bear in mind that there are other road users.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Lagos Will Not Hesitate To Review Easing Of Lockdown If… ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday warned that the state government will not hesitate to review the terms of easing of lockdown currently in operation if it continues to see evidence that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules… Read full story

Agency Arrests LG Chairman For Allegedly Sharing Palliatives To Police, DSS, Others

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption (PCAC) has arrested Kumbotso Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Panshekara over alleged abuse of power in the distribution of government palliatives in his local government… Read full story

Journalist Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi

A journalist working in Bauchi State has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the state’s deputy governor, Mr Baba Tela, announced on Saturday. Tela, who is also the chairman of the Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa fever, made the announcement at a news conference at Government House in Bauchi… Read full story

Yoruba, Biafra UNPO Membership: Risk Of Nigeria Breaking Up Now Higher

Concerns over the risk of Nigeria breaking up with some ethnic nationalities pulling out of the union appear to have been heightened with the admission of the Yoruba and Igbo nations into the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO)… Read full story

Latter-Days Saints Refutes Claim Church Refunding Tithes To Members

Contrary to the news doing the rounds that the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Days Saints, has concluded plans to refund the total amount of money paid as tithe in the last three years to members across the world to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, the church has debunked the news as well as described it as fake… Read full story

COVID-19: 160 Stranded Nigerians Depart U.S For Abuja

The first batch of Nigerians stranded in the United States due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are on their way back home. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 160 Nigerians, including eight infants, made the first batch of evacuees… Read full story

Police, NSCDC Officers Beat Up Soldier For Refusing To Wear Face Mask

A combined team of men of policemen and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) beat up a soldier in Benin on Saturday after he allegedly refused to wear a face mask. The incident happened between 1 pm and 1:30 pm at the popular Lagos Street/Oba Market Street junction in downtown Benin… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE