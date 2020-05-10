JUST IN: Lagos discharges 17 males, 4 females after testing negative for coronavirus

The Lagos State government on Sunday announced the discharge of 21 coronavirus patients who have tested negative for the virus in various isolation centres in the state.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in his twitter handle, saying three of them are from Onikan, one from Eti-Osa, one from First Cardiology Hospital, six from Lekki and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation centres

He said they were discharged on Sunday having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive test readings, adding that the number of cases treated in the state has risen to 469.

According to the governor: “Today, 21 #COVID19 patients; four females and 17 males, all Nigerians, have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, three from Onikan, one from Eti-Osa, one from First Cardiology Hospital, six from Lekki and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged today having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive test readings.

“With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities has risen to 469.

“The discharge of #COVID19 patients is encouraging but we must continue to practice hand hygiene, wear a mask and physically distance ourselves when outdoors.

“If we continue to do the right things and obey the stipulated public health safety guidelines, together we can break the chain of transmission of #COVID19.”