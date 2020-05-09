Journalist tests positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi

A journalist working in Bauchi State has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the state’s deputy governor, Mr Baba Tela, announced on Saturday.

Tela, who is also the chairman of the Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa fever, made the announcement at a news conference at Government House in Bauchi.

The deputy governor, who did not disclose the identity of the journalist, said the journalist belonged to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Bauchi State.

He advised every journalist in the state to go for test to be sure of their COVID-19 status.

“His Excellency, Gov. Bala Mohammad has asked us to tell you that one of you, a member of correspondents’ chapel has tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

“I would strongly advise you all to go for testing to be sure of your COVID-19 status if you feel like.

“If you want to carry out the test, we have about two thousand testing kits that we can use for you.

“Just come along and inform us. We will take your sample for investigation,” the deputy governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the first case of a journalist testing positive for coronavirus in Bauchi State. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Fears Spread As North-West Records More Deaths

A huge harvest of deaths in North West states is spreading fear across other states in the country as COVID-19 continues its ravage. Reports from Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kano states have continued to reveal daily unexplained deaths in scores, fuelling fears that COVID-19 might be responsible for many of them… Read full story

Travel Ban: ‘Infiltrators Will Be Sent Back Home, Won’t Be Allowed To Escape’ •Afenifere, Akintoye react •Human-animal transportation: Meat consumers in great danger —Health experts

THE security situation in Lagos State is reportedly being reviewed following the incessant influx of youths from the Northern part of the country into the state, despite the ban on inter-state movement, with the police saying they have designed new ways of stopping the violators… Read full story

Another 42 Coronavirus Patients Discharged After Testing Negative In Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday announced that 42 more coronavirus patients have been discharged from various isolation centres in the state, saying the patients comprised 22 males and 20 females, all Nigerians… Read full story

Supreme Court Judgment Has Strengthened My Faith In Nigeria, Says Senator Kalu

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, whose conviction for alleged financial sleaze was quashed by the apex court on Friday has said the judgment has strengthened his faith in the country and its judicial system. Senator Kalu in a statement he personally signed said the events of the past five months has enriched… Read full story