Agency arrests LG chairman for allegedly sharing palliatives to police, DSS, others

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption (PCAC) has arrested Kumbotso Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Panshekara over alleged abuse of power in the distribution of government palliatives in his local government.

Recall that the state government locked down the state as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Panshekara was alleged to have distributed palliative materials to security personnel comprising the Police, DSS, Immigration etc. as well as Hisbah personnel.

Chairman of the agency, Muhuyi Magaji Rimigado who confirmed Panshekara’s arrest on Saturday, said the act contravenes the provision of Section 22, 23 and 26 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended).

According to him, Panshekara allegedly contravened the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended) in the distribution of palliative materials in his local government.

