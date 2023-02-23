By Nurudeen Alimi

The Ibidapo Lawal Foundation has donated books, academic materials and food items worth millions of naira to over 8000 students of Rochas Foundation College across the country.

Rochas Foundation has 13 schools owned and managed solely by the Foundation in different states of the six geopolitical zones of the country, which have all benefited from the donation. The schools are located in 10 cities, which includes, Kano, Sokoto, Zaria, Bauchi, Calabar, Jos, Enugu, Owerri, Yola and Ibadan.

The sole aim of this donation by Ibidapo Lawal Foundation is to help and support indigent children to have access to quality education and to demonstrate love and provide comfort to children of the less privileged in all parts of the country.

Rochas Foundation, therefore, called on well-spirited individuals and organisations to show love and kindness to all children, especially, those from less privileged background in the country.

It also called on well-meaning Nigerians to sponsor and support at least a child of the poor to go to school so as to reduce the rate of illiteracy and also build a better future for all children in the country irrespective of their background.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the presentation ceremony recently held on the premises of Rochas Foundation College, Ibadan, the school Principal, Mr Adebayo Johnson, noted that the primary motive of setting up Rochas Foundation Colleges across Nigeria was to support the less privilege and that is what is coming to play.

Some of the parents who were in attendance expressed gratitude to Rochas Foundation and Ibidapo Lawal Foundation for the support, while praying that God will continue to grant them the withwithal to continue to help the less privilege.

Highpoint of the event was academic prowess presentation, cultural display among others.