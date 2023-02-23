Shola Adekola | Lagos

The managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu has emphasised the crucial role of training in the reshaping and repositioning of human mind and enabling the skills capacity of personnel towards the attainment of organisational goals.

Speaking at the Passing out Parade (POP) of 381 Aviation Security (AVSEC) Cadets at the Digital Bridge Institute, Kano, Kano State,Yadudu in his keynote address, confirmed how training had enhanced FAAN’s counter-terrorism skills, conflict management skills, effective communication, information security and effective synergy with sister security agencies in ensuring a safe and secure environment as one of the Aviation Security Principles.

According to Yadudu: “at a time of national security challenges, finding expression in myriad problems and threats such as terrorism, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping etc, the Aviation security STP 123 Training programme could not have come at a better time”.

The FAAN MD insisted that the STP 123 programme by its design and practical administration of the AVSEC Trainees, will expose them to modern and time-tested ways of managing and drastically reducing national threats at the country’s airports and beyond.

In his advise to the new cadets, Yadududeclared:”I also implore you not to rest on your oars, but”. rather you should immediately begin to apply all that you have learnt during this training in the course of your duties at your respective stations. With commitment, focus and patriotic zeal, we will definitely reshape the course of aviation security and safety at our respective airports hence, taking it to greater heights”.

Earlier in his comments, the minister of aviation, Senator HadiSirika described the successful training of the 381 Cadet Officers as a pride to Nigeria, adding that, it was quite reassuring that the Federal Government had taken the right step in the right direction.

Sirika who was represented by the Director of Safety and Technical Policy in the ministry, Captain Talba Alkali informed that intensive preparatory work by the training faculty was done through commitment by management to actualize the training.

“This level of commitment is evident before us in the successful completion of this training. Once again, accept my gratitude. My profound gratitude goes also to the Management and Staff of the Digital Bridge Institute Kano for providing an enabling environment with state-of-the-art training facility which has accommodated the three hundred and eighty-one (381) cadets and instructors in the last three months”.

Sirika while describing the achievement as a show of patriotism, commitment and collaboration in promoting the national security of our great nation, declared that he was sure that all the graduands received the best training and are well equipped with the morals and most noble values that are expected from the training of this calibre





Advising the newly commissioned Cadets, the Minister said: “This should come to you as a clarion call to work within the precepts of the training. This training that you have received is expected to commit you to the level of dedication that is expected in ensuring that the nation of Nigeria will not only be proud but also reap the benefits of this well-organised training.”

“In acceptance to be trained as an Aviation Security cadet, you must realize that it is a privilege to serve your country at this level as the Aviation industry is one place where adherence and commitment to rules and standards are applied strictly to the letter”.

Breaking down the genders of the new cadets, the AVSEC Commander, Mallam Aminu International Airport, Kano, Mr Tanimu Danjuma Obashe, said the cadets comprising 55 females and 286 males, were trained by the Digital Bridge Institute, the Nigerian Immigration Training School Kano and complimentary instructors from FAAN AVSEC tutors.

The cadets went through intellectual and physical training, overview of legislations, access control, screening procedures x-ray, image interpretation, effective communication, guarding and patrolling, crowd control, protection of parked aircraft and more.

