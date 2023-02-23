By: Ayobami Sanusi

Bleeding after sex is a little bit more common among women than their male counterparts. The medical name for this is “postcoital bleeding”. Sadly, many women experience bleeding after sex more frequently than not.

Some minor things can cause bleeding, but if you notice yourself bleeding more often, it is important to seek professional help from your doctor. According to Susan York Morris on Healthline, below are reasons why some women bleed after sex.

1. Losing virginity

This is very normal because women are born with a hymen that covers the vaginal opening. While having intercourse for the first time, it will tear causing the woman to bleed. This is the reason why some women may bleed after having sex for the first couple of times.

2. Sexually transmitted diseases(STI)

One of the symptoms of STI is bleeding during sex amongst many other symptoms. This is common among people who have chlamydia or gonorrhoea. If you find yourself bleeding after sex, it could be that you have STI.

3. Cancer

Bleeding after sex is also a common symptom of cervical or vaginal cancer. It could be that you have cancer. You should not hesitate to see your doctor immediately.

4. Vaginal dryness

If the vaginal is dry, it can lead to bleeding. One of the major factors leading to vaginal dryness is the genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM). Other factors include, having intercourse before being fully aroused friction during intercourse douching chemicals in feminine hygiene products, laundry detergents, and pools.

5. Genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM)

As a woman gets older, especially when she stops menstruating, her body produces less estrogen. When the estrogen levels are lower, several things happen to the vaginal.

As a result of the low estrogen level, the body produces less vaginal lubrication making the vaginal dry and inflamed. It also reduces the elasticity of the vagina. The vaginal tissues become more fragile and are susceptible to tearing and irritation which can lead to pain and bleeding.