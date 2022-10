Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Chibi Dariye, has condemned in strong terms the incessant attacks on communities and killings in the Bokkos local government area of the state, describing the situation as unfortunate.

The former governor expressed worry over the incident, which, according to him, had become a recurring situation in the area, and sympathized with the victims’ families. He called on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, draft adequate military personnel to the area before the situation gets out of hand.

Senator Dariye, in a statement he personally signed, said it is unfortunate that such an incident can occur despite the peaceful coexistence among the people of the local government over the years and enjoined them to embrace peace and harmony

His words: ” This is an unfortunate incident. It is condemnable. No two wrongs are right. It doesn’t matter who started it and what went wrong. Any reprisal attack will continue to lead to the breakdown of law and order.

“My passionate appeal is to the local government chairman as well as the security apparatus to summon the village heads and stakeholders. Let us sit down and dialogue and forge the way forward and sheath the swords.”

“No two wrongs can make a right. My appeal is that we must be one another’s keepers. “The State government and the local government must rise up to the task. We must not allow Bokkos to be a theatre of war,” he appealed

He enjoined the people of the locality and other troubled parts of the state to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the government and security agencies for swift and prompt action.

Senator Dariye further appealed to the people of the local government to embrace peace and live in harmony with one another, and not to take the law into their own hands.

His words: “I, therefore, wish to commiserate with the immediate families and the entire community in this difficult period. I wish to empathise with the other casualties who are survivors of this attack. “I wish you a speedy recovery.”