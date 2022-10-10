Dogara-led APC northern Christians meet Muslim brothers, to adopt pan-Nigeria political platform

NORTHERN Christian leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, have resolved to adopt a pan-Nigerian political platform that will engender unity, inclusiveness and a sense of belonging among Nigerians.

The leaders made this resolve known in a statement issued at the end of a meeting of the Northern leaders held on Saturday at NAF Conference Centre, Kado district, Abuja.

They explained that the resolve was in taking into cognisance the multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural configuration of Nigeria and its belief that a same faith ticket and voting along religious lines may trigger negative consequences for the nation.

The resolution was contained in a statement jointly issued by Dogara and a former deputy governor of Sokoto State and former minister of water resources, Honourable Mukhari Shagari, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday.

It will be recalled that some Christian leaders under APC, led by Dogara and Babachir Lawal, kicked against the Muslim/Muslim ticket adopted by the APC.

Part of their grievances was that the single faith-based ticket has excluded northern Christian leaders from occupying positions in the party.

To this end, the statement contended that, “APC Northern Christian leaders have, in line with their communique issued on July 29, 2022, today met with some Muslim brothers and sisters across the 19 northern states and the FCT and resolved the following: “That we have agreed to work together with a view to fostering unity, peace and national cohesion.

“To work together and jointly adopt a pan-Nigerian political platform that will engender unity, inclusiveness and a sense of belonging among the Nigerian citizenry.

“Conscious of multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural configuration of Nigeria, we believe that a same faith ticket and voting along religious lines may trigger dangerous dimensions of negative consequences among our disparate peoples in ways that will hamper nation building.





“Consequently, we have agreed to channel our energies on matter that unite us more as a people instead of encouraging attacks on sensitive issues bordering on religion in the name of politics.

“In view of the above, we have agreed to set up a committee with the mandate to fashion out strategies for advancing the objectives set forth in this resolution.”

The dialogue and consultative meeting had in attendance, Dogara, Babachir Lawal, Shagari, former governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna; former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed; Hon Damishi Sango and Senator Idris Ahmed Umar.

Others are former deputy governor of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi; Simon Achuba; Honourable Ummara Kumalia; Hon Baba Shehu Agaie; Air Marshal Monday Morgan (retd); General Ishaya Bauka (retd); Mohammed Sani Sidi; Honourable John B. Bawa and Dr Iliya Stephen Msheliza.

Also at the meeting were Sarah Allabeh-nanpon; Shina Ibiyemi; Dr Auwalu Anwar; Dr Yakubu Tor-Agbidye; Honourable Hassan Jonga; Honourable Dauda Bundot; Alhaji Abdul Abubakar; Alhaji Musa Bello; Ishaku Pennap; Honourable Leah Solomon; Mohammed Alhaji Yakubu; Professor Salamatu Machunga; Mela Nanghe, Reverend Joseph Hayab, Dr (Mrs) Ruth Magaji; Reverend Innocent Solomon; Reverend Habila Tengya; Honourable Haruna Mohammed and Honourable Gwamna Dimas.

Former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema; former governor of Kebbi State, Senator Adamu Aliero; former governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada (retd); Senator Umaru Tsauri, Imam Sani Ishaq and Sheik Halliru Maraya sent in apologies, but said they agreed with all decisions and resolutions of the meeting.