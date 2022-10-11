Buhari hails NIDCOM Chairman on 60th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoiced with the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa on her 60th birthday, joined family, friends, and associates to celebrate with the patriot, whose passion to serve keeps leading her to greater heights.

President Buhari affirms that the renowned journalist, who was elected member of the House of Representatives in 2003, 2007, and 2011, continues to define exemplary leadership with every opportunity, following the trajectory of lifting up others, putting the spotlight on the vulnerable, and giving voice to the voiceless.

The President notes the dedication, diligence, and selflessness that brought Dabiri-Erewa to the limelight as a broadcaster on the NTA Newsline programme, using her trade to give the poor, sick, deprived, and homeless members of society a chance to live better lives by telling their stories to the world.

President Buhari believes Dabiri-Erewa’s sincerity of purpose, meticulous handling of sensitive issues, and capacity to share her vision and carry others along easily pedestal her for leadership positions, extolling her skilful handling of the Diaspora family and building a mutually beneficial relationship with the government and citizens at home.

As the Chairman of NiDCOM turns 60, the President salutes her courage in seeing beyond the ordinary and following up to ensure that ideas are turned into institutions so that generations can share in the capacity of government.

President Buhari prays for the well-being of the visionary leader, committed public servant, and her family.

