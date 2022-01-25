For Nigeria to grow, embezzlement must stop — Ogunade

Chief Adefemi Adegbola Arogundade Ogunade has just been elected as the new Otun-Baale of Oloode Akorede. In this interview with ADEWUNMI ADEDAYO, he speaks on his intention for the people of Oloode, how he would foster unity among the people and how Nigeria can be made better.

Did you grow up knowing one day; you would become a traditional chief?

I did not think of it, even friends of the Oba come to relate with me when I was young but I never thought of it that I could get there as an Oloode child.

How has your conferment as the new Otun-Baale of Oloode Akorede, Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State been? What are your plans for the people of the community?

I’m very happy to be the new Otun-Baale of Oloode Akorede. I have so many things in mind. It hasn’t been easy as the new Otun-Baale of Oloode Akorede because before the conferment, the position was put out to the people of Oloode Akorede and I said I should give it a try as a member of the community. After the first test, one person and I were left before the final decision. The assignments given to us, I was the only one who put it to heart, between the two of us. This was because the other candidate was so sure he had some backups from some people, so he didn’t out on carry out his assignments. I did my part, and when it was time to meet with the Olubadan of Ibadan, he chose me. He had already investigated who carried out the assignments and he chose me because of that. This, therefore, didn’t sit well with some people and as a result, they are not happy with me being the Otun-Baale of Oloode Akorede. But, we are working to bring unity among the people of the community.

As for my plans for the people of Oloode Akorede, firstly, when people hear Oloode, they believe it’s a village, but it’s a big city. People see that the road is bad and far, but the government is doing something about it and we are also working on it. Secondly, on the issue of light, people close to us will know about the power lines and transformers around. The light issue is being worked as we speak. As regards the school, by God’s grace, secondary schools will be there soon. The rehabilitation of roads will aid the school establishment fast. The road is making that a disadvantage. On health matters, health care facility will be made available and also a police post. Mast (MTN, Glo, Airtel) will also be made available. God will help and guide us. Looking at the road leading to Ogun State, Oloode is the only lacking one. On agriculture, it is going to be possible. I will see to it that I monitor it. Regarding the youth, there have been some arrangements on reconciling with them. The youth are angry. In terms of unity, I will see to it that those who are angry that I got elected by the Olubadan are happy and everyone is united. When these things are available, people will be at rest that this is truly a city. So, we can all work together to make it one big city. It is also not a one-person job. We will all reach out to children of Oloode in Diaspora, so each project will be known to them, so they can contribute to such projects.

There is the fear that Yoruba youths are deviating from their traditional culture. As the new Otun Baale of Oloode-Akorede, do you have any agenda to correct this?

When the elders have interests in the growth of young people, and as younger ones get closer to the elders, they learn the culture and tradition and have interest in the affairs of the elders and know how to behave among others. We are going to do this by creating unity among the people and from there, they can learn from the elders.

There have been calls on the government to assign constitutional roles to traditional rulers. What is your take on this?

There is no alternative because the traditional rulers are the ones living with the people at the grassroots. They are the ones who know their interests and the creation of villages and towns. So the traditional rulers are the ones that have the foundation to govern the people. When the colonial masters came, they didn’t say it is how they behave that they want us to behave. But they went to kings and chiefs and asked how they behaved. It is what they heard that they used to form the government. They used the Baale, Ijoye Baale to governed the people. If we lose this, we have lost our strength.

As an elder statesman, what is your take on the state of the nation? Is it actually your Nigerian dream?

We didn’t know things will become terrible like this. This is not how our forefathers lived. In those days when a person gives birth, it is everyone who watched the child so the child will grow up to respect those who took care of him. That’s how Yoruba culture grew. But now, it is not like this. We have lost the love and good attitude. What we do now is to embezzle the funds for the nation. What our forefathers will say is that those who have money and don’t use it for good, their children will be left alone. But now its different. There is no respect again among the husband, wife and children. What Yoruba culture wants now is making things right. The culture is not saying it wants to divide from Nigeria but that we should make things right. If we restructure, we can move forward; right from the bottom. What you can’t do in four years, they will say they want to do it tomorrow. Eventually, they won’t do anything till the four years is over.

How can we make things work in this country?

We can make things work by restructuring the grassroots. So it still boils down to the traditional rulers. The people will definitely want to follow their traditional rulers. Not someone in position of leadership being selfish with the money he is meant to use to develop the nation. We should stop the embezzlement and do things right.

Looking at the situation of insecurity, there are many robbers, ritualists, Boko Haram.

Therefore, corruption should be stopped. Those people who need to be punished should be punished to avoid future similar cases and so others can learn.