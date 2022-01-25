After one year of living on dialysis, 22-year-old graduate cries for financial aid

At 22 years, Damilola Osuolale cannot live a normal life like her peers or enjoy the benefits associated with finishing school early and exploring her potentials at being financially independent. In her 22 years, she had finished tertiary education, served her nation and become an entrepreneur.

Despite these laudable achievements however, her hope of living to the next decade is slim and dependent on the ability to raise N18 million to enable her get a kidney transplant.

For young Damilola, life had never been easy; indeed, she had gone through a lot in her short years of existence as she battled with what doctors diagnosed as a recurrent history of haematuria since he childhood days.

However, what she went through from childhood seems to be nothing in the face of what she had been going through over the last year. The last one year had been one where she had battled various kinds of health challenges and emergencies which continue to escalate.

In July, 2021, she was battling hypertension and already had a history of recurrent leg and facial swelling which led to a review by a nephrologist on September 15, 2021, who made a diagnosis of chronic kidney disease secondary to chronic glomenlonephritis.

According to a medical report signed by Dr U.I Ejeye, her abdominal USS revealed a bilateral chronic renal parenchymal disease though ECG and chest Xray showed normal results.

The report added that “her blood pressure is being controlled on telmisatan/amlodipine (80/10). Labetol 200mg nocte and she is also on Lipitor 10mg daily for the elevated LDL.”

Damilola, in 2021, had an exploratory laparotomy on account of acute abdominal secondary ovarian cyst accident which she has recuperated from but her pain is far from over. She has been on dialysis three times weekly since last year at huge costs and this has drained the finances of everyone around her.

The only solution proffered by medical experts is a kidney transplant which requires N18 million to carry out so that she can live a normal life devoid of pain and financial burden.

She is calling on well meaning Nigerians to come to her aid in order to raise the necessary funds and get over the financial burden as well as pain and stress of weekly dialysis.

She can be reached on phone number: 08114711020.

All financial assistance should be sent to her personal account:

Account name: Osuolale Damilola

Bank: United Bank for Africa

Account number: 2162081927