RATTAWU tasks Nigerians on compassion to disabled persons, gifts FG staff automated wheelchair 

The National President of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Comrade Kabir Garba Tsanni, has appealed to the Federal Government and well meaning Nigerians to show compassion to persons with disabilities in the country.

Tsanni made this call when RATTAWU paid a humanitarian visit to Cyprian Ekwensi Department of Arts and Culture, to gift Mr Joe Ofumadu an automated modern wheelchair to ease his basic movement.

The RATTAWU National President, further urged Nigerians to stand by each other especially the disabled, noting that it is an obligation for humans to aid one another.

While presenting the wheelchair, Tsanni said, “On behalf of the Central Working Committee (CWC), National Executive Council (NEC) and indeed the teeming members of the union, it is my pleasure to present to you this automated modern wheel-chair in order to ease your basic movement. The decision of the union to do this is predicated on commitment and dedication to the service of mankind through union.

“Your present condition is just one of those challenges in life. But be assured that as a veteran, the union will continue to tap from your reservoir of knowledge and wealth of experience. As a two term chairman, you made sure welfare and wellbeing of members was a priority. The union is only reciprocating what you believe in and indeed practiced.

In his response, Mr Joe Ofumadu, Deputy Director and Head of Museum, Department of Arts and Culture, Social Development Secretariat, Abuja, expressed his gratitude to the union for providing him the mobile wheelchair.

“This automated wheelchair is indeed a blessing. It will really make my movement easy and faster. I really appreciate RATTAWU for the kind gesture,” he said.