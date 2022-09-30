For me, music is like oxygen

Adeniyi Maruf a.k.a Mr Murph is a talented singer, songwriter and producer from Jos. Raised in a Nigerian household, Mr.Murph developed his diverse taste in music through a combination of cultural and social influences.

Tell us about your music journey?

My music journey started long time ago. From childhood I dare to say. I officially started my music in 1999. I made a few songs but never put them out for public listening. Only a few family members and friends knew about my talent. I took a long break from music to focus on other things that were more financially assuring and made me return in 2017 officially. I returned this time with a hit record titled ‘Godiya’, an inspirational song.

At what point did you realise your talent?

I have always played around with music, sounds and words. One of my friends, Mista Nas, noted how good my vocals sounded and suggested I start music professionally.

How will you describe your style of music?

A fusion between Afro and Fuji. I bring a unique and refreshing vibe to my listeners and fans.

What does music mean to you?

It’s way of expression, communication and an outlet of the soul that is spiritually inclined. Simply, I will describe music as life.

What will you regard as the highlight of your career?

I would say when I dropped my first official album under my very own record label ‘Murphious Records’ titled ‘Ibere’ which coincidentally was around the same time Jesse Jagz dropped his ‘Garba’ EP on which I featured on the track ‘R’.

Tell us about your new album?

Just like all my previous albums, this new album is going to contain songs filled with sounds from the depth of the heart. My journey has been filled with love and support so my new album is an expression of my gratitude and expression of love especially from my root; Jos city.

Where is the weirdest place you have gotten inspiration for a song?





Mine has to be at a market. That was where I got the inspiration for ‘Godiya’ meaning ‘gratitude’. Being there in the present seeing all the things happening in real time definitely inspired me.

You are based in Jos, how would you compare the music industry over there to the one in Lagos?

I would say the music industry in Jos and on the Plateau generally is growing but at the same time thriving with little structural changes and improvements, it could get better.

Name a Nigerian artiste you will love to collaborate with and why?

I would definitely love to collaborate with Tuface. I believe we share a few things in common; content wise and being vocally dynamic.

Some entertainers think that they need controversies to become popular. Considering your experience, what is your advice to such people?

They should do whatever works for them regardless but should be mindful of potential consequences. Music is work. Music is life. Music is technical. Music should be seen as oxygen.

