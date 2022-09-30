Chiemeka Osuagwu and Ruby Igwe set to release short film ‘Samaria’

Chiemeka Osuagwu and Ruby Igwe are set to release ‘Samaria’, a short film that tackles issues relating to girl child rights.

Shot in the heart of Lagos, the 15-minute film spotlights the struggles an average girl child faces in Nigeria.

Samaria is written and directed by first-time director, Chiemeka Osuagwu, who co-produced the film with Ruby Igwe for their imprint production house, Section 13 Entertainment.

The film features a versatile cast that includes the talented Baaj Adebule and new faces, Ife Eninla, Judith Ochasi and Gbemisola Oluyemi.

According to writer and director, Chiemeka Osuagwu, “Samaria takes a look at the stark realities young girls face daily because of their gender. Realities that most girls and women know of all too well”.

Samaria has already won and received a few awards and nominations at international film festivals ahead of its release. It won the ‘My 1st short film’ award at the Stockholm City Film Festival, Sweden. The movie was nominated for ‘Best Nollywood Film – New Filmmaker’ and ‘Best Festival Themed Film’ at the Realtime International Film Festival, Nigeria. It also received two nominations for ‘Best Short Film – Nollywood’ and ‘Best Short Film – International’ at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, Canada.

Samaria will have its online premiere on the 11th of October 2022 on Youtube.

