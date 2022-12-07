Food to avoid at night

Living healthy is basically centred around habits and eating habits is top on the list. There should be a conscious efforts towards healthy diet in order to live healthy.

Knowing what to eat and when to eat it is of utmost importance to healthy living. And aside breakfast, what one eats at night goes a long way in affecting the health.

Consequently there are some foods that should be avoided at night;

Pizza: Pizza, especially leftovers are the easiest to consume at night when you can’t be bothered to cook but the grease can cause heartburn, especially if one goes to bed especially after consuming it. It is better to eat a snack that has few calories like sandwich

Chips: Eating chips at night is not advisable because fat and salt are a bad combination especially at night

Sugary Cereal: Cereals filled with sugar are usually empty on carbohydrates and are not a good choice at night. If you have to take cereal at night, ignore the fruity, frosty, or coco flakes and go for a low-sugar, high-fiber variety.

Ice Cream: This increases caffeine level and affects sleep patterns





Soda: Like coffee, soda should be avoided at night because it also contains caffeine and those that are caffeine free are not also safe because they may contain bubbles that can make you feel bloated and trigger heartburn. They should be cut off at least six hours before bedtime.

Alcohol should also be avoided at night as well as unnecessary munching. If you are not hungry, avoid midnight snacks and if you have a craving that must be met, choose the right snack that will help you fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly.