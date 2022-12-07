186 penciled in for Heritage Energy scholarship

The management of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, operators of the OML 30 Joint Ventures has conducted a tertiary scholarship selection test for about 300 shortlisted candidates drawn from 112 host communities.

The examination conducted at the College of Education, Warri in collaboration with the West African Examination Council (waec) was part of the process to select about 186 beneficiaries of the HEOSL 2022/2023 university scholarship programme.

According to HEOSL’s General Manager, Government, Joint Venture and External Relations, Mr Adesola Adebawo, “The scholarship selection process is highly competitive, fair and transparent which is why an experienced independent examination management body such as WAEC is coordinating.

“The idea is to ensure that only the best candidates are selected from the beneficiary communities. An estimated total number of 800 scholars will benefit from this yearly scholarship programme in both the secondary and university categories.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HEOSL, Ado Oseragbaje, said that the scholarship programme was one of the cardinal streams in the OML 30 JV partnership’s support for education as part of the strategic enhancement of human capital development in the communities neighbouring the asset and in Delta State in general.

The CEO commended the host communities for their positive response to the process and enjoyed them to continue to provide a peaceful and enabling environment for the company. “This type of partnership brings progress to all stakeholders,” he added.

Addressing the students shortly before the kick-off of the test, Head, Community Relations and Security of HEOSL, Mr Sylvester Oko, said the company was passionate about education.

He encouraged them to be serious in their academic pursuit, saying that those who excel stood the chance of being employed in the company after graduation.

He charged them to remain focused, saying “Education is a sure pathway to success in life.”

Oko disclosed that the students taking the examination are those currently in 200 levels in recognised tertiary institutions and must also be from a host community within the OML 30.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune at the venue of the examination, Mrs. Mercy Ajiroghene Awhorieyome, a parent of one of the students, said that as a widow, the scholarship is a relief.

She stated that funding education is quite expensive and any intervention along the line is a great relief.

Many other parents appreciated the company and appealed that the amount of N150, 000 per session should be increased in tune with the realities of the times.

Ujeya Elohor and Aforkoghene Prisca from Ekugbo-Ughelli and Ekpan communities respectively, who sat for the examination, both applauded Heritage Energy for the programme which they said would enhance their studies and also relieve their parents of burden.

Each of the successful candidates is expected to be getting N150, 000 every session throughout their study.

It will be recalled that in August, beneficiaries of the secondary schools version were selected from the host communities.