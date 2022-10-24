Flooding: Two die in Rivers IDP camp

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives in one of the IDP camps at Edeoha Community Secondary School in Upata Kingdom, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to a source, Canice Otaka, one of the leaders of the camp a 35-year-old woman died on Saturday in addition to another person who had earlier passed on, both due to lack of proper healthcare at the camp.

The camp houses persons sacked from their community in Rivers State by the flood which is ravaging parts of the country.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the occupants of that facility have been without medical attention and good feeding.

Some of the IDPs at camps have expressed concerns over the lack of medical attention at the facilities to cater for occupants of the facility who are currently under deteriorating health conditions.

Otaka lamented that people are living at the mercy of mosquitoes, which has exposed them to all manners of health challenges, expressing concerns that except something was done urgently there could be more deaths at the camps.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu, Atiku In Fresh Row

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday promised to stay at home to govern the country if elected president in 2023…

Why Nigerian Shipowners May Lose Out From $19bn Dangote Refinery

NIGERIAN indigenous Shipowners under the aegis of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) has warned that except the Nigerian Government addresses the lack of capacity confronting indigenous shipping…

Jandor Escapes Death As Thugs Attack Campaign Team In Badagry

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), on Sunday escaped death as his campaign team was attacked by thugs alleged to be sponsored by APC…

US Security Alert: DSS Calls For Calm, Vigilance





The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday night urged the members of the public to remain calm and be vigilant over the security advisory alert issued by the US Embassy to its citizens over possible terror attacks in the country…