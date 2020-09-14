Flooding: Tambuwal promises to construct three earth dams in Sokoto

To curb the case of the perennial flood that has ravaged parts of Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Monday disclosed that his administration is set to construct three earth dams in the areas worst hit by the flood.

This is according to a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Muhammad Bello, which was released to journalists in the state on Monday.

Bello, according to the statement disclosed that Tambuwal stated this while sympathising with the people of Silame, Kebbe and Tambuwal local government areas in the state over the flood disaster that affected the areas.

He said the construction of the dams in the area will minimise the recurrent incidents of flooding in the state.

According to him, the state government has concluded arrangements and logistics for the construction of Jiccini dam in Rabah local government area.

During the tour, Tambuwal inspected the three bridges which portions were massively washed away leading to their collapse. The bridges are those of Silame, Kawa and Romon Sarki- Romon Liman in Silame, Kebbe and Tambuwal local government areas.

While sympathising with the people of the area, the governor cautioned them against building on waterways and charged them to always abide by meteorologists’ advice on weather conditions in order to protect themselves and their property from the menace of flooding.

The governor also explained that the state will come up with a special package to boost irrigation farming in order to reduce the losses recorded as a result of the flooding.

He also informed the gathering that the state government will provide relief materials to the victims and also send experts to assess the level of the damages with a view to mitigating future occurrences.

Tambuwal thanked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for sending its team to Sokoto to assess the level of damage inflicted by the natural disaster.

In his remarks, the representative of the NEMA, Engineer James said he was in the state to assess the level of the damage done by the flood in the areas affected.

He thanked the Sokoto State government for its quick response to the plight of flood victims in the state and assured it of the federal agency’s collaboration in order to assist the victims.

Tribune Online gathered that hundreds of villages have been submerged by the flood while farmlands, livestock and infrastructure were also lost.

