Woman, 50, faces N2.4m American visa fraud

The police on Monday arraigned a 50-year-old woman, Folashade Odujole, over alleged N2.4 million American visa fraud.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, appeared before at an Ota Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in July 2018 at Adalemo area of Sango-Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that defendant collected N2,450,000 from the complainant, Mr Michael Opaleye, on the pretext of assisting him to get an American visa.

“The defendant converted the money to his personal use instead of fulfilling the agreement between them,” he said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed.

She also ruled that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 30 for substantive hearing.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…