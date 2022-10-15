Flood: Lawmaker calls for more designated camps for victims in Anambra

The Lawmaker Representing the Anambra East constituency in the State House of Assembly, Honourable Obinna Emeneka, has called for more designated camps for flood victims across affected areas in the state.

He made the call on Saturday when he visited some of the holding camps and communities being ravaged by flood in Anambra East, Anambra West and Onitsha North Council Areas respectively.

Emeneka, during the visit, donated bags of rice, one hundred cartons of noodles, drugs as well as an ambulance that would be used in the camps in the case of any emergency situation till the flood recedes.

Upon arrival at Igbariam, Umueri, Umuoba Anam, Aguleri, and Onitsha camps, the lawmaker, expressed shock over the poor condition of the flood victims who were mostly starved.

He regretted that the disaster has left the people more backwards in his Constituency.

He however encouraged them to be strong and hold on as he would be presenting their conditions to the government even as he harped on the need for private individuals to urgently assist in providing succour to them.

He emphasized the need for relevant authorities including the Federal government to designate more holding camps to cushion the effects of the flood disaster as some of the victims could not move to the already existing ones, which are considered too far.

Emeneka, who is also the PDP candidate for Anambra East and West Federal constituency for the 2023 general elections, also announced that free medical attention would be given to anyone who falls sick during their stay in the camps.

The flood victims mostly women, children and aged ones thanked the lawmaker for coming to identify with them in their trying moments while calling for more assistance from the government, especially in the provision of food and medicals.

In their separate interview with Nigerian Tribune, the President General of Umuoba Anam, Chief Victor Mgboba, Coordinator of Umuoba -Anam holding camp, Mr Nelson Anizor, the Administration Secretary, Father Joseph holding centre Aguleri, Mr Alias Ofochebe and the representative of the President General of Igbariam community, Chief Emeka Akwuba commended the lawmaker for the donations which included cash to enable the camp coordinators to prepare good meals for the victims.

The Lawmaker was accompanied to the camps by some stakeholders in Anambra East and West constituencies including his Campaign Director General in Anambra East, Chief Emmanuel Ogugua, Chief Ambrose Dibor from Anambra west, Youth Leader in Anambra West, Mr Chukwudi Onochie and his Innoma counterpart.

