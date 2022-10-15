4:4:44, period piece starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim set for release on Prime Video

‘Why Electricity Consumers Are Not Getting Meters Within 10 Days’
THE introduction of prepaid meter to electricity consumers was expected to bring smile to their faces and reduce complaints over the services being provided by electric companies. However, years after its introduction in Lagos State…
ASUU Directs Members To Resume Work
THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday announced the suspension of its eight-month-old strike…
Wike, Ayu Fight Over N100m Donation
THE Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted to the leadership of the party, the report of its reconciliation effort on the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State…
‘Body language’ has suddenly become a very important topic in Nigeria. Nigerians heightened this non-verbal mode of communication in 2015. That time, it was celebrated as the onset of a blissful regime. It was body language galore at the outset of the government…
Buhari, Security Chiefs Insist Amotekun, Others Can’t Use AK-47 Rifles
PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari and his security chief met on Friday in Abuja and declared that State government-funded security outfits cannot bear automatic arms…