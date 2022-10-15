4:4:44, period piece starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim set for release on Prime Video

Inspired by true events, Wuproductions’ period piece, Four Four Forty Four (4:4:44) is set for a global release on Prime Video.

This psychological drama set in the early 1940s chronicles the true stories of two perfect individuals who will have their world rattled after a harrowing event on their wedding night. In a series of occurrences that unfold the ugly head of social prejudice against mental health, this couple must now navigate a world full of nightmares. Either together or on their own.

It stars multi-award-winning actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Nse Ikpe-Etim in its lead roles, supported by ace actors Seun Akindele, Efe Irele, Chiwetalu Agu, Shan George, Ali Baba, Blessing Onwukwe, Eric Anderse, with special appearances from Teni the Entertainer and Broda Shaggi.

Producer Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi joined forces with Izu Ojukwu, the acclaimed director of 76 to realise this historical piece.

According to Winifred, seeing 4:4:44 reach a global audience through streaming giant, Prime Video will be a dream come through, “My team and I poured our heart and soul into the making of this film, to honour a story so dear to me and live up to the responsibility the project itself placed on us,” she said.