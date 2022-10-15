4:4:44, period piece starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim set for release on Prime Video

Entertainment
By Rotimi Ige
starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim set for release on Prime Video
Inspired by true events, Wuproductions’ period piece, Four Four Forty Four (4:4:44) is set for a global release on Prime Video.
This psychological drama set in the early 1940s chronicles the true stories of two perfect individuals who will have their world rattled after a harrowing event on their wedding night. In a series of occurrences that unfold the ugly head of social prejudice against mental health, this couple must now navigate a world full of nightmares. Either together or on their own.
4:4:44, period piece starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim set for release on Prime Video
It stars multi-award-winning actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Nse Ikpe-Etim in its lead roles, supported by ace actors Seun Akindele, Efe Irele, Chiwetalu Agu, Shan George, Ali Baba, Blessing Onwukwe, Eric Anderse, with special appearances from Teni the Entertainer and Broda Shaggi.
Producer Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi joined forces with Izu Ojukwu, the acclaimed director of 76 to realise this historical piece.
According to Winifred, seeing 4:4:44 reach a global audience through streaming giant, Prime Video will be a dream come through, “My team and I poured our heart and soul into the making of this film, to honour a story so dear to me and live up to the responsibility the project itself placed on us,” she said.
4:4:44 will be available to Prime Video subscribers globally, from November 2022.YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

‘Why Electricity Consumers Are Not Getting Meters Within 10 Days’

THE introduction of prepaid meter to electricity consumers was expected to bring smile to their faces and reduce complaints over the services being provided by electric companies. However, years after its introduction in Lagos State…

ASUU Directs Members To Resume Work

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday announced the suspension of its eight-month-old strike…

Wike, Ayu Fight Over N100m Donation

THE Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted to the leadership of the party, the report of its reconciliation effort on the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State…

SOS-SAM: Teni’s Body Language

‘Body language’ has suddenly become a very important topic in Nigeria. Nigerians heightened this non-verbal mode of communication in 2015. That time, it was celebrated as the onset of a blissful regime. It was body language galore at the outset  of the government…

Buhari, Security Chiefs Insist Amotekun, Others Can’t Use AK-47 Rifles

PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari and his security chief met on Friday in Abuja and declared that State government-funded security outfits cannot bear automatic arms…

You might also like
Entertainment

Achievas Entertainment announces Kcee’s Thanks-Giving festival

Entertainment

Naija Star Search: Contestants dazzle as competition enters pair battle

Entertainment

Rising City of Dreams’: Nollywood awaits Aulmedia Studio’s star-studded film

Entertainment

Rema’s ‘Calm down’ video becomes fastest Afrobeat single to reach…

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More