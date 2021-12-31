Fleeing armed robbers kill four in Delta

A gang of suspected armed robbers have killed four persons while trying to escape from scene of an operation in Delta State.

The four persons, all males, were reportedly killed by the gunmen who shot indiscriminately while escaping at the Mofor Park in Udu Local Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The gunmen were said to be fleeing after an operation and shot at the victims while trying to clear their way towards the Otokutu axis of the DSC expressway.

An eyewitness said: “They were coming from Udu and heading towards Otokutu area. So it seems they were stuck at that Mofor Park area and fired the shots, killing the four men.”

However, it was gathered that two of the suspects had been arrested, while their red Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), filled with arms inside, recovered.

In a video footage that went viral, three bodies of the victims were seen on the ground, while another, with blood on his abdominal region, was being assisted by a sympathiser.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, when contacted, said he was not aware of the incident.

