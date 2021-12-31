Niger gov inaugurates nine-man board of Suleja Area Planning Development Authority

Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has inaugurated a nine -man board of Suleja Area Planning Development Authority.

The inauguration took place at the Government House, Minna, the state capital, on Thursday.

The governor said the board is critical to the development of Suleja Emirate in particular and the state in general.

The governor, who acknowledged that members of the board were carefully selected, said the terms of reference for the board, among others, include to plan, promote and secure the physical development and environmental improvement of the areas by acquisition, management and disposal of land, other property as well as carry out building, engineering and other operations to execute works in connection with performance of all such functions listed therein.

Others include: to formulate, monitor, control and coordinate the physical development policy plans and activities within the planning areas and carry out, in consultation with other bodies and people, including companies, Suleja Emirate, government authorities or local government, any activity necessary for the performance of the board’s function as well to provide technical assistance.

The chairman of the board, Mrs Esther Bmitosahi, while appreciating the governor on behalf of other members on the board, said they will be diligent and committed to their responsibilities.

Bmitosahi appealed to the governor to provide the board with office accommodation and make funds available for logistics to enable the board carryout it duties .

