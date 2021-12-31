Carnival: NSCDC recovers three bodies from Benue river

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Benue State has recovered the bodies of three young men from River Buruku.

According to the statement by spokesman of the Benue command, Ejelikwu Michael, which made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday, three young men who went to a carnival on Boxing Day were declared missing until their bodies were found on Monday.

Michael gave the names of the victims as Andonso Iorliam (20), Chiater Achi (18) and Aondongo Gbir (30).

He said the command had on Christmas Eve got a report about the gathering of some youths around River Buruku for picnic and carnival, which had been banned by the state government and the Tiv traditional council.

“The command, on the strength of intelligence, deployed men in the location on December 25, in collaboration with sister agencies to maintain law and order and if possible stop the carnival from holding.

“However, the number of youths outnumbered security officials and on Sunday, December 26, there were reports of missing persons, which were confirmed on Monday December 27, after three dead bodies were recovered by a search team of divers at about 10:00 a.m.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.Nigeria records 1355 new COVID-19 cases, total now 240,374