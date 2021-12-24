Five killed in Ondo cult clash

At least five people have been confirmed dead on Friday after a clash between rival cult groups in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the clash was over a land dispute which generated clashes between the two cult groups in the town.

A source within the town disclosed that the cultists have killed about 20 people since May this year when the dispute over the land started.

A native of Igbokoda, Prince Emorioloye Owolemi, said the cult clash has been in existence since 2012.

He listed some of the victims identified to have been killed in the last three days to include a popular disc jockey in the town, a tricycle rider, Idowu Agbude and one Asogbon Obayomi.

Confirming the development, the chairman of Ilaje Local Government, Mr Olamigoke Jatuwase, said security agencies have been mobilised to calm the situation and restore peace in the town.

Jatuwase said, “l have visited Akure, the state capital to report the case and to the state Government and I believe they are putting a lasting solution in place.”

Ondo Police spokesman, DSP Fumilayo Odunlami, said she was yet to be briefed on the killings.

