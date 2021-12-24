Insecurity: Ishaku denies media publication against FG

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, on Friday denied a social media publication credited to him challenging the Federal Government of Nigeria for neglecting the state’s security situation.

A social media publication currently in circulation, purported to be authored by Governor Ishaku, lamented the negligence of the security situation in Taraba State by the Federal Government.

A statement by the aide to Governor Ishaku on media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu, expressed that the publication was a handiwork of mischief makers bent on portraying the governor in a bad light and creating unnecessary conflict between the governor of Taraba State and the Federal Government.

According to the statement, “The attention of His Excellency, Darius Ishaku, Executive Governor of Taraba State, has been drawn to an unsigned statement currently circulating on various social media platforms which he was purported to have made. He was portrayed in the statement to be lamenting the security situation in Taraba State in apparent helplessness and accusing the Federal Government of neglecting the people of the state.

“The Governor of Taraba State, Arc Darius Ishaku is not the author of the said statement and never authorised anybody to issue such a statement on his behalf.

“The statement is the handiwork of agents of mischief bent on portraying the governor in a bad light and bringing him into unnecessary conflict and confrontation with the Federal Government and the nation’s security agencies on the issue of security.

“Gov Ishaku is impressed with the efforts of the security agencies so far to secure lives and properties in Taraba State and has encouraged them with logistical supports several times, the most recent being the distribution of brand news Hilux vehicles to all arms of the security agencies in the state on Monday, December 20, 2021.

“Less than a week ago, Gov Ishaku met with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Villa and both discussed issues bordering on security in Taraba State. It is therefore unexpected that governor Ishaku will take to the media with a statement of this nature to condemn the federal government on the same issue soon after.

“This attempt by anarchists and agents of destabilisation has again failed and governor Ishaku wishes to commend security agencies in Taraba State for the peace currently being enjoyed in the state and enjoins them not to relent until the state is completely rid of all forms of insurgency, kidnapping and robbery.

“I wish to also urge the good people of Taraba and Nigerians, in general, to ignore and discard the said statement as an act of mischief by enemies of peace and progress in the state”.

