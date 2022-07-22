Five actresses blessed with babies in 2022

The year 2022 has been a fruitful year for Nollywood actresses in terms of giving birth, as quite a number of the screen divas were blessed with babies this year.

Earlier on Thursday, July 21, popular Nollywood actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri, announced the birth of her second child, Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika.

The happy mother who took to her Instagram page to share the good news.

She said: “Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika, born 20th of July 2022. I want you to know that I prayed for you. Waited for you. Loved you before I met you. And you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers❤”️

While Ruth Kadiri might be the latest Nollywood actress to have been blessed with a new baby in 2022, she’s not the only screen diva to have given birth this year as many other Nollywood actresses equally welcomed the fruit of their wombs this year.

In this article, we will take a look at some popular Nollywood actresses that have given birth this year.

1. Regina Daniels

Nigerian actress and film producer, Regina Daniels, welcomed the birth of her second son with her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, in Amman, the capital of Jordan, on the 29th of June, 2022.

The birth of Regina Daniels’s second child with her husband coincidentally came exactly two years after the couple had earlier welcomed the birth of their first child, Munir Nwoko, back in 2020.

2. Ivie Okujaye Egboh

Ivie Okujaye is another Nollywood actress blessed with a child this year. The Delta-born actress and scriptwriter took to her Instagram on the 8th of June to announce the birth of her new bundle of joy.

The actress, who took to Instagram to announce the birth of the baby, described the new child as a “miracle baby”

“ And baby is here!!!!! Our Miracle Baby, the one that completes us. So grateful. Heart so full,” she wrote.





The actress and her husband, who tied the knot in 2015, already have two daughters, the first in July 2016, while their second daughter was born in July 2018.

3. Stephanie Okereke Linus

Stephanie Linus is a multiple award-winning actress, model, and film director. The Imo State-born screen diva and her husband, Linus Idahosa, welcomed their second son together on the 31st of May, 2022, seven years after the couple gave birth to their first son, Maxwell.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the actress wrote: “A Princely Arrival with thanksgiving and gratitude to our Heavenly Father, we are delighted to share with you the announcement of the birth of our second son whose arrival has immersed us with unspeakable joy. Indeed, the Lord has blessed us beyond measure and our hearts are filled with eternal gratitude. be to His name.”

Stephanie and Linus got married in 2012 in Paris, France.

4. Bimbo Afolayan

The Yoruba segment of Nollywood was also not left behind in the blessings of childbirth among Nigerian actresses this year, as one of them, Bimbo Afolayan, equally announced the birth of her second child on the 4th of June, 2020.

The actress, who got married to a popular filmmaker, Okiki Afolayan, took to Instagram to announce the birth of the child which was delivered in Houston, United States.

“THANK YOU GOD FOR SHINNING YOUR LIGHT On my family @okikiafolayan baby We made it ! She is here.

“Oh I waited ! We waited ! Now you are here my princess looking at you we are speechless and words fail me ,we will love and cherish you forever.

“A big thanks to my family (the Afolayans and the Ogunnowos for standing by us through this nine months with love and prayers ! We are blessed!” She posted.

5. Bukky Adekogbe Raji (Aminatu Papapa)

Bukky Raji popularly known as Aminatu Papapa is another Yoruba-speaking Nollywood actress who welcomed a child this year. The actress and her husband, Lukmon Raji, who is also a Yoruba-speaking actor, welcomed their bundle of joy, “Prince Abidemi Raji” in June this year.

The actress, who took to her Instagram page on the 12th of June, 2022 to announce the birth of the child to her fans and friends, said: “Alhamdulilah 🙏🙏 Momoreoluwa GOD has added another joy into my family 💃💃 it is a boy.”

With more than five months before the end of the year, we hope more Nollywood actresses will still be blessed with beautiful children.

