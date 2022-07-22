Eniola Ajao set to shoot big budget movie ‘Ajalara’ from today

Nollywood actress and producer, Eniola Ajao, is set to produce one of the biggest movies ever made from the Yoruba genre of Nollywood.

The epic movie titled, Ajalara (Beast of Two Worlds) will be directed by highly respected professionals, Adebayo Tijani and Odunlade Adekola.

To be shot in Oyo State, Ajalara will feature notable actors such as Bimbo Akintola, Sola Sobowale, Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji, Faithia Williams, Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Ajao herself , Ibraheem Chatta and many others.

Ajalara is the story of a powerful lady, Ajalara, who is both human and an animal. She bestrides the forest at night, making lives difficult for hunters, killing and maiming some of them. She destroys crops and cripples the economy of the town.

The king, Towobola, went into the forest to confront Ajalara, and after an epic battle, the king and Ajalara reached a pact to marry each other with the hope that Ajalara would bear male children as all kids born for the kings are females.

True to hope, Ajalara gives birth to a son but thrown the boy, who now is the hope of continuation of the lineage of the king, into fire.

The film is to be shot by Idowu Adedapo, the man who shot Wedding Party, King of Boys (1), Chief Daddy, Dear Affy, Oloture, and many other notable movies.

Speaking on the movie, Ajao said she is trying to push the envelope and walk the path of greatness as Yoruba part of the industry should also be known for great projects.

“I dare to dream of Ajalara, I want our industry to sit among the elites in Nollywood. We should not be known for only small budget movie and small-production. We can do bigger production that can sit on same tables with some of the best works ever produced from any part of Nollywood.

“We want to raise the bar, tell stories that are daring and put a noticeable mark on the Nollywood map. People will like this movie, they will be proud of Nollywood as we are not holding anything back. We take everything,” she said.

Sodiq Adebayo, the production manager of the movie said the team working on Ajalara is one of the best in the industry.

‘“We have put together a team of professionals who are very committed to excellence and have track record of greatness. Look at our DOP, Sound guys, production management team, light guys and other departments, you will be able to readily tell that we are intentional about making a great movie. This movie will definitely go down in history as one of the best ever made,” he said.

Principal photography of Ajalara will start today in Oyo, the pace setter state.





Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

