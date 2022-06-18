Couple actors, Lukman Raji, Aminatu Papapa rejoice as a prince joins family

It is a happy time for prolific Yoruba-speaking actor and actress couple, Lukman Raji and his better half, Bukky Raji, popularly known as Aminatu Papapa as they welcome a new gift into their family.

The Rajis will today host colleagues, friends, family, and associates at the christening of their newborn at their residence according to Muslim rites coupled with a classy bash and celebration of the bundle of joy.

Raji, now a mother of three, who has kept a low profile in her acting career as a result of the nine-month journey, could not hide her joy since she delivered her new child last Saturday at an undisclosed hospital as she stormed the social media with her baby shower shots.

Also, her colleagues and fans from all over have since showered her, the new gift, and the family with congratulatory messages and prayers.

The elated father of the new gift, Raji, also took to his social media handle to express his joy over the development, saying, “Congratulations to me and Raji’s family as we welcome the prince of the family, Prince Abidemi Raji.”