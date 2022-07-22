Dredi explains women strength with ‘You be Man’

Fast rising Nigerian Afro fusion artist, Louis Chinonso Andre Favour better known by the stage name Dredi has released her first official song ‘ You be Man’ making it her first entrance in the music industry. After her listening party, ‘You be Man’ was released officially yesterday, July 21, and available on all music platforms

Speaking on the motive behind the song, Dredi disclosed that ‘You be Man’ explains the strength of a scorned woman, who has been through so much for love and ended up broken from it and her only escape was making every other man reap the fruit that other men had planted. Speaking further, she said that she was still open to love but only if the man was willing to face her ‘wrath’ forever.

Inspired by the great works of Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Jesse J, Sean Paul, Adele amongst others, Dredi established an early interest in music while growing up which led to joining her church choir and was exposed to the basics of music. Currently based in Lagos, the 21-year-old musician infuses smooth Afrobeats and R and B into contemporary reggae.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

