Regina Daniels welcomes second son with Prince Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress and film producer, Regina Daniels and her husband Prince Ned Nwoko on Wednesday welcomed their second child (a boy) together.

The baby boy was delivered in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

The birth of the baby, coincidentally fell on the same day his elder brother and the couple’s first child together, Munir Nwoko was born. Munir is celebrating his second year birthday.

The happy father, who described the birth of his second son with his youngest wife, Regina Daniels as a double celebration took to his official Instagram handle to share the good news with his 488,000 Instagram followers.

“It’s a double celebration today for the family as Munir turns two years. He’s growing everyday looking forward to the future with so much enthusiasm. Happy birthday son.

“It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today. Regina and the baby are doing very well in Amman Jordan. Uniquely Munir and his baby brother now share the same birth date. The family is over the moon,” the happy father posted.

It will be recalled that the Nollywood actress tied the knot with Prince Ned Nwoko in 2019 amid mixed reactions from Nigerians over the age difference between the couple.

