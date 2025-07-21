Firming up Nigeria’s immigration system

A country, it is quite apparent, is just as good as its systems. Specifically with respect to immigration, countries will be doing themselves irreparable damage if they do not improve on their structures and systems. In Nigeria, immigration and border security are key issues, particularly because of the challenges thrown up by trans-border crime, the influx of terrorists, and the proliferation of light weapons. Besides, it is well known that processing a visa application had traditionally been a herculean task and predisposed Nigeria to mockery and its image to serious depletion for decades. Happily, though, a number of innovations appear to be aimed at responding to these challenges. On immigration, take the digitalization of CERPAC for instance. It cannot be bad news that a fully online application process is starting on August 1, 2025, eliminating paperwork and middlemen. There is also the e-Visa regime, with 13 categories under Short-Visit Visa (SVV) class, processed online in 48 hours or less. Under the amnesty initiative/expired visa initiative (May 1 – September 30, 2025), foreign nationals have the opportunity to regularize their status without penalties. That is more than likely to make them fully attuned to compliance with Nigerian law and enhanced relationship with Nigeria, its people and its government.

Key features of the reforms, including the following: QR codes and email-based visa delivery for security and reduced fraud, the phasing out of Visa on Arrival (VoA) since May 30, 2025, and dedicated platforms for CERPAC, e-Visa, and amnesty initiatives, cannot be ignored. The corollary has been improved efficiency, transparency, and user experience, enhanced national security and border control. This has boosted investor confidence, tourism, and Nigeria’s global standing. And it’s all down to the visionary and impactful leadership of the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. His vision and commitment to reform and innovation in public service have been stellar.

As he noted recently, the strides have been made possible through positive synergy with other ministries, agencies and departs of government. His words: “The newly automated landing and exit card will enhance processes as well as help the government in areas of documentation and intelligence gathering of foreigners in and out of the country. Again, while appreciating the privilege of working together with the Aviation Minister for making this possible, I want to recognise the corporation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Federal Airport Authority, Nigeria (FAAN) for teaming up with the Nigeria Immigration Service to make this a great success towards improving security across our borders. The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) will continue to invest resources to grow and develop the nation into an Eldorado of our dreams.” That is not an idle boast.

A little more on the e-Visa system. Citizens of countries requiring a visa to enter Nigeria file their application process entirely online through the Nigeria Immigration Service website, providing the following required documents: – valid passport, passport photo, proof of accommodation, return/onward flight ticket and proof of sufficient fund. The processing time is between 16 and 18 hours. The visa fee varies by nationality ($60-$150) and the validity period is typically 90 days from the date of issue. It is fitting that Nigeria’s new e-Visa system has successfully processed over 14,000 visa applications within its first six weeks. There’s no doubting the observation that this achievement marks a significant milestone in the Nigeria’s efforts to modernize its immigration framework and boost economic growth.

The e-visa system has been lauded for its seamless online applications, efficient processing and enhanced security. It is designed to stimulate economic growth by making it easier for foreigners to visit Nigeria for business, tourism, or other purposes. It is clear that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda is being lucidly articulated in the Interior Ministry, working in close synergy with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) led by a workaholic and committed Comptroller General, Mrs Kemi Nanna Nandap (pcc, mmis, fsm), and other agencies under the radar of the Interior Ministry. As a forward-looking, science-led security outfit , the NIS has fully keyed into the president’ s vision. President Tinubu has been praised for modernizing immigration processes, implementing the e-border solution project to enhance border management efficiency, introducing e-gates at international airports to streamline immigration procedures, and deploying advanced passenger information systems at international airports. Clearly, Nigeria’s border security and management strategies under his Renewed Hope initiative are top notch. By strengthening security at Nigeria’s busiest airport, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, intercepting over 4,000 irregular migrants, and improving visa processing times by 40 per cent, President Tinubu’s administration has shown what can be achieved with tactical discipline and commitment.

The rescue of 137 victims of human trafficking and dismantling 42 trafficking syndicates was not a fluke. And no doubt, the government’s steps in leveraging technology to safeguard Nigeria’s land borders and combating human trafficking have raised Nigeria’s profile in the international community. In particular, the NIS has been playing a vital role in overseeing critical directorates, including migration, investigation and compliance, and ECOWAS and African affairs, and it is, therefore, no surprise that it has received recognition at the regional level, providing leadership at the ECOWAS Heads of Immigration Forum.

It is a cardinal objective of the administration to promote regional integration and cooperation and shape regional immigration policies and accelerate the implementation of the ECOWAS national biometric identity card (ENBIC). It has been nice to see the clearance of over 200,000 passport backlogs and the introduction of the Nigeria Immigration Service Workforce (MONIS) Project.

By overseeing the processing 2.3 million passport applications in 2024, a 25 per cent increase from 2023; collaborating with international partners to enhance border security and migration management and preparing Nigeria to host the Global Forum on Migration in 2026, President Tinubu has displayed exemplary leadership. As Nigerians will no doubt affirm, the significant strides in modernizing immigration processes, enhancing border security, and combating human trafficking are crucial to achieving Nigeria’s national security objective. Implementing the e-Border Solution Project, introduced e-Gates at international airports, and deploying advanced passenger information systems have strengthened the security architecture. Through the ECOWAS Heads of Immigration Forum, Nigeria promotes regional integration and cooperation, shaping policies to accelerate the implementation of the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card. What is quite in evidence is a commitment to leveraging technology, international cooperation, and effective service delivery to drive progress in Nigeria’s immigration sector.

•Sakako is publisher, Triangle Media International