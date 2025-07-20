Why I told Obi to seek my consent before visiting Edo — Okpebholo

Edo Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has clarified his comments about Peter Obi needing clearance before visiting the state, stating it’s about security protocol, not politics.

This was contained in a statement signed Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

Okpebholo emphasised that as the Chief Security Officer of Edo, it’s his constitutional responsibility to safeguard lives and property, ensuring adequate security measures are in place for high-profile visits or events.

The governor’s comments were made after a defection rally in Uromi, where he warned Obi against visiting Edo without proper security arrangements.

Okpebholo’s administration stressed that ignoring security protocols creates serious vulnerabilities for both visitors and citizens.

“We expect leaders, no matter how highly placed, to align with the protocols and security realities of the areas they visit,” the statement read.

The statement also highlighted the recent security challenges in Edo, including kidnappings and attacks on clergy, as justification for the policy.

Okpebholo’s statement drew biblical parallels, referencing Matthew 6:2-4, which advises giving in secret to avoid unnecessary attention.

“When you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets… your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”

This wisdom, according to Okpebholo, is particularly relevant in today’s volatile security environment.

The governor also took a swipe at critics, warning that the matter should not be twisted for political mileage.

“We will not fold our arms while politically motivated actions endanger lives,” the statement added.

Okpebholo emphasised his administration’s commitment to safety and security, stating, “We’re working tirelessly on the insecurity we inherited. These protocols demonstrate responsible governance, not hostility”.

Okpebholo expressed respect for Peter Obi and other political figures, emphasising the importance of adhering to official procedures.

“The governor respects Mr Peter Obi and all political figures contributing to Nigeria’s democracy. However, respect for official procedure must remain a constant,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE