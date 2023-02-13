Wale Olapade

Leading digital entertainment business company, BetKing, has flagged off activities marking its 5th-year anniversary celebration in Nigeria, with several activities across the country as well as restating its commitment to enriching communities.

Since its entry into the African market in 2018, BetKing has grown significantly to become a leading player revolutionising digital sports entertainment in the region through an array of trusted and quality services.

The company has continued to grow with a stated vision to positively impact the nation and the economy and today boasts of a presence in all 36 states across Nigeria and the creation of over 50,000 jobs through its agency network.

Commenting on the milestone, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director, KingMakers, said, “We have come this far because of our customers who have stayed with us and our team members who carry our vision forward daily. We thank them for their continued support, loyalty, and commitment to BetKing.

“As we continue to grow, we have been very deliberate about making a positive impact in the lives of people and communities where we operate. For perspective, in the last five years alone, KingMakers has embarked on several social responsibility projects within various parts of Nigeria.

“Some of the areas we continue to impact focus on health, sports, education, and overall initiatives that improve the socio-economic well-being of individuals and communities.”

Further commenting on this landmark achievement, Ukanwoke stated, “This celebration not only gives us a chance to look back at our operations but also an opportunity to highlight our plans going forward. This milestone is a testament to the possibilities we have created in this great country as well as in the sports entertainment space,” he said.

The fifth-anniversary celebration will run all through the remaining part of 2023 with a line-up of activities designed to celebrate the milestone with BetKing customers, employees and agents for their support towards the growth of our business. These include an anniversary stakeholder event, customer promotions and a novelty match.

As BetKing sets out for more years of excellence and enrichment, there are opportunities to learn more, listen more, and continue to tailor its solutions to provide customers with the most quality products.





