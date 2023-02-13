Sulaimon Olanrewaju

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Balogun, has been urged to stop the proposed installation of another Mogaji for Moganna family, Isale Bode, Ibadan because Chief Alaba Adeoye Bolarinwa, who was appointed on 12th April 2021 in accordance with Ibadan customs and tradition, is still alive.

Representatives of the Moganna family, Chief Dauda Aibinu and Mr. Dauda Adebisi, disclosed this over the weekend after a 2-hour emergency meeting held at their family compound, Isale Bode, Ibadan.

According to them, Kabiesi Olubadan and members of Olubadan – in – Council, as the fathers of all and custodians of Ibadan culture, know the nuances of Ibadan tradition to the letter and would never allow Anyone or group of people to desecrate it.

According to them, it is an abomination to Ibadan customs and tradition for two Mogajis to sit over the affairs of the same compound where people have lived in harmony for over a hundred years rotating influential positions such as Mogaji and family mosque Imam.

Chief Aibinu said, “Anyone conversant with the Moganna family compound history would know that there are two sections in the family. They are Onigombo and Onimejo sections.

The immediate past Mogaji Moganna was the late Engr Lere Adigun, also known as Sahara Engineers, from the Onigombo section. When the post of Mogaji Moganna became vacant following the passing of Engr Adigun, it was the turn of Onimejo to present Mogaji, and this was how despite hot contest by Sarafadeen Olayiwola from the other section, Alaba Adeoye Bolarinwa of Onimejo was the one endorsed by the family to become Mogaji Moganna.”

Another family member, Dauda Adebisi, contended that the question of who was going to become Mogaji had been settled in favor of Chief Alaba Adeoye Bolarinwa as far back as 29th March 2021 when both contenders for the post appeared before the Olubadan in council for their intervention. Most of the members of the Olubadan-in-Council who decided that Bolarinwa was the right person to occupy the position of Mogaji Moganna are still alive.

According to Dauda Adebisi, it was based on this that Alaba Adeoye Bolarinwa was installed as Mogaji Moganna on 12th April 2021 in accordance with Ibadan customs and tradition by the late Olubadan.

He urged the Olubadan not to succumb to overtures by some elements to import Otepola or any other name into the Moganna family as it is an ill wind that will blow no one any good.





He also advised the former contender for Mogaji Moganna to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship by conceding defeat as battles of life could either be won or lost.

He urged the Olubadan-in-council to be mindful of any new application for Mogaji from Sarafadeen Abdurasaki Adekunle Olayiwola to break the Moganna compound to avoid unnecessary duplication.