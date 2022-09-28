Fire guts Kwara Poly private hostel

One of the private students’ hostels of the Kwara State Polytechnic, located in the Yakuba area of the Ilorin metropolis has been gutted by an early morning inferno.

Tribune Online gathered that the students’ hostel, identified as GQ Hostel, went up in flames at about 12:13 am on Wednesday as a result of an electrical power surge.

According to the state Fire Service, seven of the 11 self-contained residential apartments in the

hostel were burnt.

The head of the department of Media and Publicity of the Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said that the total estimated property saved in the inferno was N10.6million, adding that a total estimated property lost was N3.8million.

“Firemen were able to perform excellently well by immediately stopping the spread of the raging fire and subsequently eliminating it. The firemen’s technical approach saved the other apartments of the building from the scathed inferno.

“However, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed his sadness over the incident and, therefore, urged the general public to always play safe at their various domains.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Another Trouble In APC’s House

The disquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the composition of its Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) is a climax of the seething anger among members of the various power blocs and other tendencies within the party.….

2023 Presidential Election: Do Polls Really Matter?

Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, polls are already being conducted predicting the likely winner of the 2023 presidential election. WALE AKINSELURE, in this write-up, looks at the extent to which polls determine electoral outcomes……

Nigerian Troops Decimating Terrorists, Bandits ― Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria is witnessing a progressive decimation of terrorists and insurgents in order to secure the country……

EDITORIAL: The Crime Of Passion In Kano





THE recent gruesome murder of a certain Miss Ummakulsum Buhari Ummita in Kano, Kano State, has created palpable tension in the state. And only justice can calm the festering stormm….

Qatar 2022: Blame players for England’s woes — Sterling

Raheem Sterling has said England’s players must take responsibility for their poor form ahead of the 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, adding the team are in the right hands under manager Gareth Southgate.…

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: Emilokan, Famine And Mother Killers

If everyone is killing their mothers, must you kill yours too? I will answer this question by drawing strength from a folklore, I believe, most readers are familiar with.…