Fintiri mourns Prof Jibrin Aminu

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has received with deep shock the passing of one of Nigeria’s most illustrious elder statesmen, politician and an erudite scholar, Professor Jibrin Aminu, who passed away at the age of 85.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Humoashi Wumosiko made available to Tribune online, the governor described the late Professor Aminu as “a towering figure in Nigeria’s intellectual and political landscape,.

Governor Fintiri said the loss is monumental, not only for Adamawa State but for the entire nation, which greatly benefited from his wisdom, scholarship, and decades of patriotic service.

Professor Aminu served Nigeria with rare distinction in a range of national assignments, including as Minister of Education, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, and Senator representing Adamawa Central. In each of these capacities, he embodied dignity, insight, and an unwavering commitment to national development.

According to the statement, “Nigeria has lost one of its finest minds, a devoted public servant and a distinguished son of Adamawa”.

“Professor Jibrin Aminu was a rare breed of patriot and a silent reformer whose legacy spans education, diplomacy, and politics. His life’s work is an enduring gift to the nation, and his humility and wisdom will be sorely missed.”

The Governor prayed that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and all Nigerians who were touched by Professor Aminu’s extraordinary life.

“Though his passing leaves a void, his legacy remains a guiding light for generations to come. May his soul find peace in the mercy of Allah,” Governor Fintiri concluded.”

