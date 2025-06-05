Sanwo-Olu felicitates Muslims on Eid-el-Kabir

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Muslims across Nigeria, particularly in Lagos, as they celebrate Eid-el-Adha, urging Lagos residents and Nigerians at large, particularly Muslim faithful, to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call in an Eid-el-Kabir message issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, further urging them to imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity, peace and progress of Lagos State and Nigeria.

This was just as he noted that Eid-al-Adha, widely regarded as the feast of sacrifice by adherents of Islam, is a symbolic event in the history of mankind, particularly for Muslims, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

“On behalf of my family and the Government of Lagos State, I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters in the state and in Nigeria a happy and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Eid-al-Adha is a symbolic event in the history of mankind, particularly for Muslims, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

“This symbolic Islamic celebration is a reminder to us that there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods; persistence in prayers and tenacity in our beliefs.

“I want to appeal to all Lagosians to draw lessons from the Prophet Ibrahim’s examples by eschewing tendencies that could disturb the growth, development, progress, peace, unity and stability in our dear Lagos State and Nigeria,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

“As we celebrate this year’s Eid-al-Adha, I implore all Lagosians and Nigerians, particularly the Islamic faithful, to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful coexistence and imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Holy Prophet Ibrahim,” he added.

