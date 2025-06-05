African Union condemns Trump’s US travel ban, calls for dialogue

The African Union (AU) has strongly criticized the Trump administration’s newly expanded travel ban, describing it as discriminatory and calling for the United States to adopt a more respectful and consultative approach.

The executive order, signed earlier this week by President Donald Trump, blocks nearly all travel to the US for nationals from 12 countries.

Among them are seven African nations: Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Sudan, and Somalia.

In addition, a partial ban has been placed on travelers from seven other countries—Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela—restricting access to specific visa categories, especially those for temporary employment.

Framed as part of a broader national security policy, the expanded restrictions have drawn global criticism for their perceived lack of fairness, transparency, and disproportionate impact on African and developing nations.

The AU responded with a statement expressing concern that the new policy could damage long-standing Africa–US relations.

The Commission said, “The Commission remains concerned about the potential negative impact of such measures on people-to-people ties, educational exchange, commercial engagement, and the broader diplomatic relations that have been carefully nurtured over decades.

Africa and the United States share mutual interests in promoting peace, prosperity, and global cooperation.”

While acknowledging that sovereign states have the right to protect their borders, the AU emphasized the need for decisions to be balanced and based on evidence.

It added, “The African Union Commission respectfully calls upon the US Administration to consider adopting a more consultative approach and to engage in constructive dialogue with the countries concerned.”

The expanded travel ban is set to take effect on Monday at 12:01 a.m. EDT (04:01 GMT), with a brief lead time to allow for preparation—unlike the abrupt implementation of the 2017 ban that caused airport disruptions across the US

No official end date has been given for the current restrictions, although the order mandates periodic reviews to evaluate whether affected countries have made what President Trump described as “material improvements.”

He also stated that additional nations could be added in the future should new threats emerge globally.

The AU’s firm stance joins a chorus of international voices urging the United States to reconsider the move in favor of diplomatic engagement and equitable immigration policy.

