FG unveils 2025 Transparency Integrity Index

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has launched the 2025 edition of its Transparency and Integrity Index (TII), aimed at strengthening accountability and openness across Nigeria’s public sector.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by Mr. Aliyu Umar, Head of Strategic Communications at the BPSR.

Speaking during the launch, Mr. Dasuki Arabi, Director-General of the Bureau, described the Index as a critical instrument for measuring ethical conduct, transparency, and integrity within Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“This annual event remains one of the most important platforms for promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity within our public institutions,” Arabi said.

He explained that the Transparency and Integrity Index “is not just about numbers or rankings; it is about building a culture of openness and responsibility that inspires public trust.”

Now in its fifth edition, the Index assesses how government institutions comply with established transparency standards across five key areas — financial management, control of corruption, open procurement, citizens’ engagement, and human resource inclusion.

According to Arabi, the 2025 assessment was conducted in collaboration with the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI), marking another milestone in the Bureau’s drive to improve governance outcomes.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the National Strategy for Public Service Reforms (NSPSR 2021–2025), reinforces the Freedom of Information Act, and supports Nigeria’s commitments under the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

“It also complements the work of anti-corruption agencies such as the ICPC and the EFCC, while reflecting Nigeria’s obligations under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC),” Arabi added.

The Director-General praised the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, development partners, and other stakeholders for their continued collaboration in advancing public sector reforms.

“Together, we are building stronger institutions for a more accountable and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

Since its inception, the Transparency and Integrity Index has served as a benchmark for measuring performance and guiding reforms within the public sector. It continues to provide valuable data that informs policy decisions, strengthens institutional accountability, and encourages MDAs to uphold higher standards of governance.

The Index, according to BPSR, remains one of the agency’s flagship initiatives, symbolising its commitment to ensuring that transparency, integrity, and ethical behaviour become integral parts of Nigeria’s public administration culture.

(NAN)

