Stop politicising security issues, Gov Aliyu warns critics

Olakunle Murphy
Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has cautioned political critics and commentators against turning security matters into a political tool, warning that such behaviour could undermine efforts to restore peace across the state.

Aliyu gave the warning on Friday in Silame Local Government Area while concluding his first round of condolence visits to communities affected by recent bandit attacks.

“Security issues are very sensitive and fragile, and therefore must be handled with utmost care,” the governor said.

He condemned those using insecurity as a means of political point-scoring, describing the act as “dangerous and unpatriotic.”

Aliyu explained that his administration, in partnership with security agencies, had intensified operations in troubled areas and that the results were already becoming evident.

The governor also frowned at the activities of local informants aiding bandits, disclosing plans to forward a bill to the State House of Assembly prescribing severe penalties for anyone caught collaborating with criminals.

“We will not fold our arms and watch a few individuals sabotage the collective peace of our people,” he warned, urging residents to support security agencies with credible intelligence.

Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s continued logistical and operational support for security agencies, assuring that the government would sustain the effort until normalcy was fully restored.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by his media aide, Abubakar Bawa, the governor distributed ₦66 million and 165 bags of rice to families of the 33 victims killed in the Silame attack — each bereaved family receiving ₦2 million and five bags of rice.

