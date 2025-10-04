DELCOM 2025: Gov Oborevwori declares 6th edition open October 8

The 6th edition of the Delta State Strategic Communication Workshop (DELCOM 2025) is to be declared open in Asaba on Monday by the State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

The workshop, which is expected to attract top government officials and academia, will highlight the importance of strategic communication in governance, enhancing effective media engagements by leveraging artificial intelligence and digital tools, and various techniques to project government policies and programmes in line with the Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, the statement added.

A statement on Saturday by the State Coordinator of DELCOM and Director-General, Delta State Bureau for Orientation and Communications, Barr (Dr) Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, said Governor Oborevwori will deliver a keynote address that would resonate with the workshop theme, “Strategic Communication in the Digital Age: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Effective Leadership.”

According to the Bureau Chief, DELCOM 2025, in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management (CIISM), is designed to equip media appointees, notable social media influencers, professional bloggers and media partners with the necessary skills to project the policies, programmes and achievements of the State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, and his administration, leveraging digital tools for effective and result-oriented media engagements.

Dr Oghenesivbe further disclosed that the President of the Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management (CIISM), Ambassador (Dr) Mrs Temile Uduogho Oritseweyinmi, will on Day 3 of the workshop induct some participants as members and fellows of the Institute, while certificates of participation duly signed by the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, will be presented to the trainers and all DELCOM 2025 participants.

“Seasoned communication scholar and Head of the Department of Mass Communication at Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba, Professor Joyce Ogwezi, is the Chief Trainer, to be assisted by Professor Presley Obukoadata of Delta State University, Abraka, and Artificial Intelligence/ICT expert, Dr Monday Ashibogwu, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

“DELCOM 2025 is partnering with the Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management (CIISM). The Institute’s Council Chairman and President, Ambassador (Dr) Mrs Temile Uduogho Oritseweyinmi, will be assisted by the Council Secretary/CIISM Registrar, Dr Adelanke Oyintoke, to induct new members and fellows of the Institute,” Oghenesivbe said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE