FG should attend to demands of ASUU —PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has appealed to the Federal Government to attend to the demands of the Academic of Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) so that students can resume learning as soon as possible.

PFN made the appeal at its national secretariat, Isolo, Lagos during a press conference, on Thursday, after the joint meeting of its National Advisory Council (NAC) and the National Executive Council (NEC).

PFN National Secretary, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, told newsmen that the position of PFN on ASUU strike is that government should prioritise the education of our young people; that way government can prepare for a better future of our young people.

“Government should take it as its first line of responsibility to pay the salaries of University lecturers and workers. ASUU strike is unnecessary and avoidable…We encourage our government to take care of our universities, let our children go back to school.”

However, Ilechukwu in his address, said the bloc under the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) remained an integral part of the apex Christian body, adding that it will always align with CAN’s position on issues, as it reiterated stance against the same faith ticket.

While saying PFN frowns at what it described as actions of disregard by some political parties, Ilechukwu stated: “The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria notes that even in the face of the unprecedented level of disunity in the country, some of the political parties and politicians have acted in disregard of the fragility of the times we live in, made worse by the poor management of our fault lines, thus further polarizing the country.

“Of note is that despite our advice to the political parties that a same faith ticket, be it Christian-Christian or Muslim-Muslim, will augur well for the unity and future of Nigeria, some political parties chose to ignore that counsel.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria reaffirms its position that a same faith ticket can, in no way, be justified, as it is not in the interest of Nigeria, as it further jeopardises the prospects of peaceful coexistence and building of a united nation. The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) restates that in consonance with its constitution and governance framework, it is and has always been nonpartisan. It has never been in the business of endorsing candidates and will not be doing so in the 2023 elections.”

