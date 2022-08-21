Cac Oke-Alafia set for golden jubilee anniversary

THE Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke-Alafia, Ile Tuntun District Headquarters, Yerokun, Ile Tuntun Academy, Ibadan, Oyo State, is set to dedicate new elders and deaconesses, among other activities coming up during its 50th anniversary on August 27, 2020.

The anniversary will also feature posthumous and Life awards and is scheduled to take place at the church auditorium, at 10am.

A statement signed and made available to Tribune Church News by the chairman, planning committee of the anniversary, Elder Titus Olalere, stated that Prophet Richard Kolawole of CAC Arogungbogunmi, Olunde, Ibadan, is expected to be the chairman on the occasion, while veteran gospel musician, Evangelist Bola Are of CAC Agbara Oluwa, Ibadan, will be the chairperson of the day.

Other dignitaries expected to grace the event include Bishop J.O. Durojaiye and Prophet M.O. Olowere, as the Fathers of the Day; Evangelist F.B. Akanni as the mother of the day. Other dignitaries expected include Prophetess Dorcas Afolabi, Prophetess Deborah Ojo, Evangelist E.O. Kariola and Pastor Adewale Adeyemo, among others.

The chief host is District Superintendent, Pastor S.O. Adeniran.

