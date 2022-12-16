FG seeks stakeholders’ support in harnessing energy potential

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Sen. Adeleke Mamora, has solicited energy stakeholders’ collaborations to maximally harness the nation’s energy potentialities.

Mamora made the call while declaring open a 3-day expanded stakeholders’ engagement and interactive consultations on the proposed 30-megawatt hybrid pilot wind farm project on Thursday in Sokoto.

The project is located at Jaredi and Shagari Earth Dam in Tureta and Shagari local government areas respectively.

In his remarks, the Minister said the stakeholders’ engagement and consultation is intended among other things, seeking to highlight and chat a way forward for the country to deepen, grow and develop our energy sector for sustainable development.

”Our abundant renewable energy resources needed to be harnessed effectively, I understand that we have experts from relevant fields that will share with us.

”I am excited, my ministry is having a very good working relationship with international, regional, and relevant stakeholder energy organizations to facilitate the needed development in the sector.

”I am optimistic that the harmonious working relationship will provide solutions and also explore the huge potentials of renewable energy resources available for rapid transformations of our economy,” Mamora said.

He added that the concluded COP 27 in Egypt came at a critical moment in the fight against climate change and has emphasized the need to expand our energy access, decarbonize the global energy system and transform the approach to the economy.

According to him, the choice of Sokoto State cannot be over-emphasized as all available data reports suggest it has favourable renewable energy potentialities.

The Minister thanked Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for his encouragement policies on energy resources and commitment to economic rejuvenation which was in tandem with Federal Government drives.





He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration since 2015 strived to provide enabling environment for private investments into the energy sector and renewable energy deployment.

In his remark, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mainasara Ahmad, reiterated government determinations on exploring energy potentials.

Tambuwal said the state government established the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Resources besides the Ministry of Science and Technology to cue into global best practices on providing needed energy for socio-economic activities and enhancing productivity.

Earlier, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, the Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, commended FG on the drives stressing that more experts are available in the country to conduct research and translate them into action to achieve maximum benefits of the country’s energy sector.

Bilbis, represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation, Prof. Lawal Sa’id said the combined synergy between stakeholders would surely facilitate the achievement of desired impacts.

The Director General, Energy Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Jidere Bala, Director General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. DanAzumi Ibrahim, Sokoto State Commissioners for Energy and Petroleum Resources and Science and Technology, Alhaji Balarabe Dandin-Mahe and Hajia Kulu Haruna delivered good messages.